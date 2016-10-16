Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are executive producing and starring in Big Little Lies, a new miniseries coming to HBO next year. Vulture reports the show is based on a best-selling novel by Liane Moriarty, it centers on a group of moms with something suspicious going on in their community.
Based on a new trailer, it involves lots of sex, a gun, and possibly, the supernatural. The drama seems a bit like Desperate Housewives meets Stranger Things.
According to Variety, the show's star-studded cast also includes Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård, Shailene Woodley, and Adam Scott, who will play Witherspoon's husband.
David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal and The Practice) is creating the series and Jean-Marc Vallée, who worked with Witherspoon on Wild, is directing.
"What do you look at in the ocean? What’s out there?" a little girl, who might be Witherspoon's daughter, asks her in the trailer. "It’s full of life, dreams, mystery," she responds — before the child asks, "Monsters?"
It seems like the seven-part series could include all of the above and we're pretty excited (and a bit scared) for it.
