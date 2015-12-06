Good news, Hazel heads: Shailene Woodley is reportedly coming to a television screen near you. The 24-year-old actress, who is best known for her star turns in YA hits The Fault In Our Stars and the Divergent series, will be joining Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in an HBO limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel, Big Little Lies.
According to Variety, Woodley’s casting in the series has been in talks for a while. While her deal is not yet officially closed and HBO has yet to confirm her involvement, Kidman — who is also a producer on the project — announced Woodley's participation in the series while at The Hindustan Times Leadership Project in New Delhi. Just this morning, Kidman told attendees that the trio would begin shooting the adaptation in January. She describes it as being "sort of in the True Detective vein."
Nicole Kidman confirming Shailene Woodley for Big Little Lies at the HT Leadership Summit. pic.twitter.com/BUpIX0lQrG— Lauren (@lfakier) December 5, 2015
Kidman and Witherspoon optioned the book rights for Big Little Lies together through their respective production companies, Blossom Films and Pacific Standard Films. (Three cheers for women in front of and behind the cameras!) And it gets better: David E. Kelley, the man who gave us Ally McBeal and The Practice, will be co-executive-producing alongside the two A-list actresses and writing a currently undetermined number of the series' episodes.
Woodley will reportedly be playing a single mother in the HBO adaptation of Moriarty's darkly comic 2014 novel, which centers on three mothers of kindergarteners whose seemingly perfect lives begin to unravel...to the point of murder. And while the release date for the series is still unknown, we're going to go ahead and add the book to our holiday reading list.
