Good news, Hazel heads Shailene Woodley is reportedly coming to a television screen near you. The 24-year-old actress, who is best known for her star turns in YA hits The Fault In Our Stars and the Divergent series , will be joining Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in an HBO limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel, Big Little Lies.According to Variety , Woodley’s casting in the series has been in talks for a while. While her deal is not yet officially closed and HBO has yet to confirm her involvement, Kidman — who is also a producer on the project — announced Woodley's participation in the series while at The Hindustan Times Leadership Project in New Delhi. Just this morning, Kidman told attendees that the trio would begin shooting the adaptation in January. She describes it as being "sort of in the True Detective vein."