Divergent
Movies
Shailene Woodley & Kate Winslet Are Besties 4Ever
by
Meagan Fredette
More from Divergent
Beauty
Shailene Woodley's Latest Beauty Tip Is More Doable Than You'd Think
Erika Stalder
Oct 10, 2017
TV Shows
The
Divergent
TV Movie Will Be Missing One Important Person: Shailene Woodley
Kathryn Lindsay
Feb 8, 2017
Books & Art
Divergent
's Author Has Written An Epilogue
Suzannah Weiss
Dec 2, 2016
Movies
Shailene Woodley Unsure About Her
Divergent
Future
Will Shailene Woodley be in the next Divergent movie? It's the question fans are dying to know, but one Woodley isn't quite ready to answer yet. In an
by
Shannon Carlin
Movies
Ansel Elgort Disliked
Divergent
As Much As The Critics
You might know Ansel Elgort as the actor who stole our hearts as Augustus Waters in The Fault in Our Stars. You may also remember him as Caleb Prior in
by
Suzannah Weiss
Movies
Not Even Shailene Woodley Knows What's Happening With The
Div...
Divergent fans aren't the only ones wondering about the fate of the film franchise. Star Shailene Woodley admitted yesterday that she too is in the dark
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
The Final
Divergent
Film Won't Be In Theaters
The bad news: Divergent fans won't be seeing the series' final film in movie theaters. The good news: You didn't want to pay $20 for a tub of popcorn,
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
What To Do About A Failing Dystopian Saga Like
Allegiant
Warning: Spoilers ahead. When Veronica Roth’s Divergent hit shelves in 2011, it was a breakout success. Publisher’s Weekly called the book
by
Lauren Le Vine
Los Angeles
Is Shailene Woodley In Love With Miles Teller? (He Thinks So...)
Miles Teller has had a pretty great year: He starred in Whiplash, which garnered critical acclaim and numerous nominations (including an Oscar nod for
by
Lexy Lebsack
Los Angeles
Shailene Woodley Talks Women in Film,
Insurgent
, & Tris ...
Who's a bigger badass: Tris Prior or Katniss Everdeen? We couldn't help ourselves from asking Shailene Woodley this question last week at the junket for
by
Lexy Lebsack
Movies
The Final Trailer For
Insurgent
Asks Us To Stand Together
"Dark times call for extreme measures,” Kate Winslet says in the final trailer for Insurgent, the second film from the Divergent series. The Divergent
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
The New
Insurgent
Trailer Is Out Of This World, Literally
Shailene Woodley has had it. She can't even handle Kate Winslet's character anymore, and in the new Insurgent trailer, Tris makes Jeanine explode into a
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
Shailene Woodley Goes Full-On Badass In The
Insurgent
Tr...
Tris Prior has officially been stripped of her Abnegation heritage in the new trailer for Insurgent. Shailene Woodley is all #shorthairdontcare in her
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
What Is Going On In The First Trailer For
Insurgent
?
Holy YA franchise overload, Batman! Just when you thought The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 was enough to whet your dystopian palate, the Divergent
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment News
Miles Teller Slams
Divergent
, Proceeds To Remove Foot Fr...
This is not the way Miles Teller wanted to start his awards campaign. The 27-year-old actor is out promoting his breakout turn as a tortured jazz drummer
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Zoë Kravitz Talks About Being Pals With Jen & Shailene
Zoë Kravitz is in a unique position. Her bestie Jennifer also happens to be America's bestie. And, while the world was fawning over JLawr, Zoë was
by
Leila Brillson
Movies
This
Divergent
Deleted Scene Was Too Much For Theaters
I'm going to be very honest with you, my dear reader, because I love and respect you. And, because I don't want you to be sick. Do not watch the clip
by
Daniel Barna
Chicago
An Exclusive Sneak Peek Of
Four: A Divergent Collection
We marveled over Dior and Chanel's take on Divergent eyeliner, debated the addition of the rape scene in the movie, and can't wait to see Naomi Watts in
by
Rebecca Taras
Entertainment News
Naomi Watts Is The Newest
Insurgent
Cast Member
The three remaining films of the Divergent franchise are getting pretty stacked with talent these days. Last week, the news dropped that Suki Waterhouse
by
Seija Rankin
Movies
Suki Waterhouse Lands Her First Major Movie Role
It looks like Cara Delevingne isn't the only British supermodel getting into the acting biz. Suki Waterhouse has been cast in the Divergent sequel
by
Daniel Barna
Makeup
2 Kick-Ass Ways To Wear Divergent Liner
Ever since we first rested our gaze on divergent eyeliner at Dior's cruise collection runway show back in early May, we've been seriously crushing on this
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Divergent Liner Is Officially A Thing, Thanks To Chanel
Less than a week after Dior debuted divergent liner (a.k.a. our new favorite eye-makeup look) at its resort show, the inky-black trend made its second
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
Dior Debuts Divergent Eyeliner
When we spotted the reverse cat-eye trend in New York during Fashion Week, it was love at first sight. Instead of a graphic, precise line along the
by
Maria Del Russo
Movies
Why Did Audiences Laugh At
Divergent
's Rape Scene?
From Gone with the Wind to A Walk to Remember (or even The Virgin Daughters), women in film are all too often portrayed as safeguarding their precious
by
Lexi Nisita
US
Shailene Woodley Is About To Become Very, Very Busy
Well, that was fast. Just one day after the release of Divergent, Summit/Lionsgate has already greenlit a sequel. And why wouldn't they? The sci-fi saga
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Shailene Woodley Went Into Hobo Mode After
Divergent
Shailene Woodley is, like, so real, you guys. The 22-year-old actress appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers yesterday and further perpetuated the
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Divergent
Versus
The Hunger Games
: Who Does YA ...
Full disclosure: I haven't read Divergent. In fact, before I saw the film, I didn't know anything about the series other than the fact that it starred
by
Seija Rankin
Celebrity Beauty
Zoë Kravitz Goes All
Divergent
With A Two-Toned Cat-Eye
We love ourselves a good theme — and, apparently, Zoë Kravitz does, too. The actress/singer/model took to the L.A. premiere of Divergent rocking a
by
Dianna Mazzone
Entertainment News
10 Things To Know About Theo James, Your Next Celeb Crush
Never heard of Theo James? Just wait. He's been called the next Robert Pattinson, but we think that moniker is selling him short (sorry, RPattz!). The
by
Seija Rankin
Movies
Divergent
Secrets, Straight From The Movie's Writer
Be honest — you've been counting down the days until the Divergent movie's release ever since you read the book. Same here. We just can't get enough
by
Evan Daugherty
