Will Shailene Woodley be in the next Divergent movie? It's the question fans are dying to know, but one Woodley isn't quite ready to answer yet.
In an interview with the Today Show, Woodley said she was unsure of whether she would be playing Tris again in the fourth and final movie, Ascendant. This is because, she doesn't even know if there will be another film to see at the movies.
It's been rumored that the final installment of the Veronica Roth-penned YA saga will be turned into a TV movie instead, something Woodley also suggested in this interview.
"I said that I didn't sign up for a TV show," Woodley said when asked if she'd take part in Ascendant. Meaning, if it does end up being a theatrical movie, she would be interested, but can't confirm anything as of now.
"They haven't finalized any decisions, so it's actually a moot point to talk about it now out of respect to Lionsgate and to everyone involved," she said. "I'm not exactly sure where they stand, so we're kind of all in a limbo waiting game."
That being said, Woodley explained, "I signed up to tell the whole story of Tris. I would love to be able to do that. Nothing would make me happier."
While her Divergent future is still unclear, what we do know is that Woodley is starring in Oliver Stone's new biopic Snowden, opening this Friday, as Edward Snowden's girlfriend Lindsay Mills.
Woodley also isn't saying no to TV forever. The star of ABC Family's The Secret Life of the American Teenager will be returning to the small screen in 2017 with the HBO series Big Little Lies, adapted from Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel.
In an interview with the Today Show, Woodley said she was unsure of whether she would be playing Tris again in the fourth and final movie, Ascendant. This is because, she doesn't even know if there will be another film to see at the movies.
It's been rumored that the final installment of the Veronica Roth-penned YA saga will be turned into a TV movie instead, something Woodley also suggested in this interview.
"I said that I didn't sign up for a TV show," Woodley said when asked if she'd take part in Ascendant. Meaning, if it does end up being a theatrical movie, she would be interested, but can't confirm anything as of now.
"They haven't finalized any decisions, so it's actually a moot point to talk about it now out of respect to Lionsgate and to everyone involved," she said. "I'm not exactly sure where they stand, so we're kind of all in a limbo waiting game."
That being said, Woodley explained, "I signed up to tell the whole story of Tris. I would love to be able to do that. Nothing would make me happier."
While her Divergent future is still unclear, what we do know is that Woodley is starring in Oliver Stone's new biopic Snowden, opening this Friday, as Edward Snowden's girlfriend Lindsay Mills.
Woodley also isn't saying no to TV forever. The star of ABC Family's The Secret Life of the American Teenager will be returning to the small screen in 2017 with the HBO series Big Little Lies, adapted from Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel.
Advertisement