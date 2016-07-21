The bad news: Divergent fans won't be seeing the series' final film in movie theaters. The good news: You didn't want to pay $20 for a tub of popcorn, anyway.
Variety reports that the fourth and final installment in the franchise, The Divergent Series: Ascendant, will be produced as a TV movie instead of a film like its predecessors. This could set up the Veronica Roth-penned YA saga as a potential TV series. It remains unclear whether or not Shailene Woodley, Theo James, and Ansel Elgort would return for the small-screen version.
Lionsgate, which produced the post-apocalyptic franchise, had no comment. Despite early buzz, the films failed to replicate Lionsgate's blockbuster success with The Hunger Games series. This year's Allegiant was deemed a box-office flop when it opened in the spring, bringing in just $29 million its first weekend.
Will fans see this as going out with a whimper instead of a bang? Or is the possibility of a TV series worth the cinema slight? This tweet kind of says it all.
Variety reports that the fourth and final installment in the franchise, The Divergent Series: Ascendant, will be produced as a TV movie instead of a film like its predecessors. This could set up the Veronica Roth-penned YA saga as a potential TV series. It remains unclear whether or not Shailene Woodley, Theo James, and Ansel Elgort would return for the small-screen version.
Lionsgate, which produced the post-apocalyptic franchise, had no comment. Despite early buzz, the films failed to replicate Lionsgate's blockbuster success with The Hunger Games series. This year's Allegiant was deemed a box-office flop when it opened in the spring, bringing in just $29 million its first weekend.
Will fans see this as going out with a whimper instead of a bang? Or is the possibility of a TV series worth the cinema slight? This tweet kind of says it all.
divergent fandom: so when are we getting our last movie??— lindsay (@cuddIycevans) July 20, 2016
lionsgate: yeah about that- pic.twitter.com/5i8Su5QWyX
Advertisement