You see, the first two books in the Divergent series never actually explain what caused the apocalypse that led to the dystopian future in which Tris and Co. find themselves. In Allegiant, it’s given a name: the Purity War. The first time I read The Hunger Games trilogy, I saw obvious thematic similarities to the Holocaust. They didn’t feel contrived or heavy-handed. In Allegiant, these same attempts to portray a group obsessed with restoring genetic purity feel painfully obvious and overwrought. They also upend the entire groundwork laid in the first two books. It’s as if Veronica Roth takes the characters we get to know early on and inserts them into an entirely different story about a postapocalyptic, dystopian world that’s like Hitler’s Aryan dream meets the society in The Giver.The other problem with the third book's pseudoscientific BS is that the story ends with Tris becoming a Christ-like figure who sacrifices herself to save society. I actually wouldn’t mind her dying for everyone else’s sins — or dying at all (I’m good on Christ allegories, but to each his or her own taste in messianic tales), because that would certainly count as a total curveball in most typical YA dystopian-future fare. There aren’t many teen series in which the protagonist dies in the end. Could you even imagine Katniss Everdeen biting it at the end of Mockingjay? Suzanne Collins couldn’t even kill Peeta or Gale, and we all know one of them is totally expendable (I’ll let you choose which one).Roth doesn’t provide enough of a reason for Tris to die, though. This is my — and many fans' — gripe. And when a book provokes this kind of negative backlash from readers, maybe a movie studio should take it seriously. Allegiant, the first movie in the final book’s two-film adaptation, opens this Friday, and it’s already tracking for a subpar opening at the box office. Early reviews call it “ dull dystopia ” and “ more like redundant .”Perhaps it’s time for the studio to heed the Change.org petition started two years ago by a fan named Steve Pattison, begging Lionsgate — to the tune of almost 2,000 signatures — to “Let Tris Live in the last Divergent movie (Allegiant Part 2).”So...will the studio heed the call? In September 2015, MTV revealed a new tagline for Ascendant: “The End Is Never What You Expect.” Via Tumblr, Veronica Roth fueled further speculation that a change would be made to the much-loathed ending. “[I]t means there are going to be some changes, but it’s really too early to know exactly what those changes will be or the extent of them. I know changes always make fans of the books — and the author! — nervous, but hopefully the characters we know (and love. Or sometimes love to hate?) will still be intact, which is really the important thing,” she wrote.The coy, let's-have-it-all-ways ambiguity might just be the death of us all, if not the certain death of one Beatrice “Tris” Prior.So really, what’s a failing — and flailing — dystopian saga to do about lackluster reviews, waning interest, and a fourth movie with an ending that should most DEFINITELY be changed if producers wants fans to feel even remotely excited about the fact that it’s being made at all? Well, the promotional machine for Allegiant is churning at full, reeking-of-desperation force.