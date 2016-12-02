Divergent author Veronica Roth made an announcement Thursday that should satisfy readers left in suspense after finishing Allegiant. In a video shared via Twitter, she disclosed that she'd written an epilogue to the series, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Titled "We Can Be Mended," it reveals the fate of the character Tobias, also known as Four.
"I’ve always said that the Divergent series felt complete to me, but a little while ago I realized there was still some of the story that I had left untold," she said. "So I wrote something just for myself about what Tobias had been up to in the years after Allegiant. And the news is that I’m going to share it with you."
In a clever marketing tactic, you have to preorder Carve the Mark, Roth's next book, to access the epilogue. The new sci-fi novel is about a girl in another galaxy with destructive superpowers.
So, if you're looking for a holiday gift for a Divergent lover in your life, this could provide two in one.
So excited to share #WeCanBeMended, the epilogue to the #Divergent series, as a gift w pre-order of #CarveTheMark! https://t.co/kgQHxUBnkD pic.twitter.com/pL2X4p0QAF— Veronica Roth (@VeronicaRoth) December 1, 2016
