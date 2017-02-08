The Divergent TV Movie Will Be Missing One Important Person: Shailene Woodley

One of the biggest uncertainties about the future of the Divergent series has finally been put to rest: Shailene Woodley will not be following the franchise to TV. Over the summer it was announced that the final chapter of the series, The Divergent Series: Ascendant, would be released as a TV movie rather than coming to theaters. At that point, Woodley was unsure about her involvement in the franchise, but confirmed to Vanity Fair on Tuesday that she would not be joining the TV cast. "No," she told them during the premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies. "I’m not going to be on the television show." Vanity Fair also reports that it's unlikely her co-star Miles Teller will be making the jump, either, leaving the door wide open for practically a whole new cast. While this seems like the end of an era, the switch to TV hints at the possibility of a spinoff series. Despite the fact that this change comes as a result of less-than-steller box office earnings following the release of Allegiant, it seems the franchise isn't quite ready to throw in the towel. Woodley, however, is as busy as ever. In addition to her role in Big Little Lies, the 25-year-old is engaging in political activism, especially when it comes to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Bowing out of the Divergent TV movie likely means she has something even more exciting up her sleeve.
