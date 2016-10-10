Shailene Woodley was arrested for trespassing during a protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday, TMZ reports. Around 100 people were at the site for the protest, 27 of whom were arrested, according to TMZ.
The pipeline is being constructed on Standing Rock Sioux ground in North Dakota, and many are concerned that it will threaten the tribe's land and water supply. The tribe requested that the construction be halted, but a federal judged denied the request.
Green Party candidate Jill Stein was arrested last month for protesting the same project. She admitted to spray-painting equipment and agreed to set a court date, as CNBC reports.
Woodley captured her arrest on video. "I don't know if you guys just heard me, but I was walking back to my RV, which is right there so that we can go back to camp peacefully and they grabbed me by my jacket and said that I was not allowed to continue," she said. "And they had giant guns and batons and zip ties and they're not letting me go."
Woodley may be in trouble with the police, but many people on Twitter are supporting her.
Authorities were waiting next to @shailenewoodley RV to arrest her. 45k people watching. The world is watching! #NoDAPL ##WaterIsLife pic.twitter.com/ZVOAomraZa— Mariana (@AnairamVega) October 10, 2016
Our Revolution stands with our board member Shailene Woodley following her arrest today at Standing Rock. #NoDAPL #IndigenousPeoplesDay— Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) October 10, 2016
Let's get #FreeShailene trending. @shailenewoodley arrested 4 trespassing @StandingRockST protest even tho she complied w/sheriffs. #NoDAPL— askariali (@askariali) October 10, 2016
Police trucks waiting by @ShaileneWoodley's RV to arrest her for alleged trespassing even though she was leaving. #FreeShailene pic.twitter.com/55hbjr8Cd8— Shailene Woodley (@PlanetShailene) October 10, 2016
the woman that fights for freedom and justice is being arrested for protesting peacefully.. The world we live in #FreeShailene #FREESHAI— Natalie (@shaidoesshai) October 10, 2016
Before the arrest, Woodley posted a video from Standing Rock on Facebook.
"In moments like these, it's really easy to get really angry and upset and triggered... We're actually on our way right now to the south gate in North Dakota to involve ourselves with peaceful protest and to show that we are not backing down, regardless of what happens up in D.C.," she said. "There are hundreds of thousands of people mobilizing to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline."
