Shailene Woodley was arrested for trespassing during a protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday, TMZ reports . Around 100 people were at the site for the protest, 27 of whom were arrested, according to TMZ.The pipeline is being constructed on Standing Rock Sioux ground in North Dakota, and many are concerned that it will threaten the tribe's land and water supply. The tribe requested that the construction be halted, but a federal judged denied the request Green Party candidate Jill Stein was arrested last month for protesting the same project. She admitted to spray-painting equipment and agreed to set a court date, as CNBC reports.Woodley captured her arrest on video. "I don't know if you guys just heard me, but I was walking back to my RV, which is right there so that we can go back to camp peacefully and they grabbed me by my jacket and said that I was not allowed to continue," she said. "And they had giant guns and batons and zip ties and they're not letting me go."