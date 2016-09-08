Green Party candidate Jill Stein is facing charges over a protest that took place Tuesday in North Dakota. She allegedly spray-painted construction equipment while other protesters latched on to bulldozers at a Dakota Access Pipeline work site.
Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other Native Americans and allies were protesting the pipeline's construction, according to The Atlantic. They believe it could destroy the tribe's land and limit their water supply.
Around 25 police officers showed up, but they were "pulled back from the area because it was determined that, at that point, it was unsafe for them to go into the situation," Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier told The Bismark Tribune. Three security guards were injured.
The sheriff's department is currently investigating the incident. They're considering vandalism and trespassing charges for Stein, who tweeted that "the real vandals" are those "who bulldoze sacred burial sites."
I hope ND presses charges against the real vandals who bulldoze sacred burial sites. #NoDAPL https://t.co/34e6stP5wQ pic.twitter.com/6Hn3LT1500— Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) September 7, 2016
Meanwhile, Stein is at 3.3 percent in the polls, behind Libertarian Gary Johnson as well as Trump and Clinton.
