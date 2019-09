What Happens Next?

It's yet to be seen. The tribe filed a lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers on July 27 to stop the pipeline, alleging that the tribe was not consulted and highlighting the danger posed to cultural sites and drinking water. An emergency motion to temporarily block access was denied by Judge James E. Boasberg from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in September.While construction has started, opponents of the pipeline are continuing to try to shut down the project through the courts and other environmental and federal approval processes.“This is not the end of this fight,” Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said And in mid-November, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has called for “additional discussion and analysis” of the Dakota Access Pipeline and temporarily halted construction, according to a statement The statement invited the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to participate in discussions on conditions for the pipeline crossing the water supply and reducing risks of a spill. The construction reached Lake Oahe, a reservoir that is part of the Missouri River, on election day, according to The Guardian “While these discussions are ongoing, construction on or under Corps land bordering Lake Oahe cannot occur because the Army has not made a final decision on whether to grant an easement,” the statement read. “The Army will work with the Tribe on a timeline that allows for robust discussion and analysis to be completed expeditiously.”