Some people ship characters in movies or television (Benson and Stabler, anyone?) , some people ship actors themselves (David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, for all of us Olds), and some of us ship actors as best friends. Shailene Woodley, 25, and Kate Winslet, 42, make all of our bestie shipping dreams come true.
Winslet covers the new print issue of Variety. Her Divergent co-star, Woodley, had some lovely words for Winslet. "One of the greatest gifts I’ve had in my life is to receive the sisterhood of Kate," gushes Woodley. "It’s easy to forget the amount of courage it takes to be someone like her, to stand up and talk to young women for as many years as she has about body image, self-confidence, being your own person and loving yourself."
Indeed, Kate Winslet is lauded for her ability to transform into anything on screen — especially in period pieces. Her roles have included a orderly in a sanitarium in Quills, a World War II-era love interest in Engima, and of course, the swashbuckling Edwardian aristocrat in Titanic. She has that rare ability to capture your attention any time she's on screen, and for that reason, we always look forward to her movies.
But! Let's get back to her friendship with Shailene Woodley. We like to imagine them taking long hikes together through Big Sur, California, far away from Hollywood, sipping on fizzy mimosas while they validate the heck out of each other. "You're so cool!" squeals Woodley as they admire redwood trees. "No, you are just the bomb dot com!" retorts Winslet, as they perch on a cliff, taking in the Pacific Ocean below. "Life is so great when we're pals," they say in unison, drinking the last of the mimosas from a thermos. Yes, their friendship is exactly like this.
