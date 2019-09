Divergent fans aren't the only ones wondering about the fate of the film franchise . Star Shailene Woodley admitted yesterday that she too is in the dark about reports that the final film, Ascendant, may be presented as a TV movie "I honestly have no idea what's going on with Divergent," Woodley told E! correspondent Marc Malkin while promoting Snowden at San Diego Comic-Con. "I know as much as you do."The 24-year-old actress, who is not confirmed to reprise her role of Tris, also joked about the unfortunate timing of Variety's report . Sources say that Lionsgate is planning to adapt the Veronica Roth franchise into a TV series, though stars like Woodley, Ansel Elgort, and Theo James may not be involved."It's really convenient that we're doing all these interviews now and I get asked this question," she said.Sounds like Lionsgate needs to have a call with its cast. Can you guys please bring everyone up to speed?