Divergent fans aren't the only ones wondering about the fate of the film franchise. Star Shailene Woodley admitted yesterday that she too is in the dark about reports that the final film, Ascendant, may be presented as a TV movie.
"I honestly have no idea what's going on with Divergent," Woodley told E! correspondent Marc Malkin while promoting Snowden at San Diego Comic-Con. "I know as much as you do."
The 24-year-old actress, who is not confirmed to reprise her role of Tris, also joked about the unfortunate timing of Variety's report. Sources say that Lionsgate is planning to adapt the Veronica Roth franchise into a TV series, though stars like Woodley, Ansel Elgort, and Theo James may not be involved.
"It's really convenient that we're doing all these interviews now and I get asked this question," she said.
Sounds like Lionsgate needs to have a call with its cast. Can you guys please bring everyone up to speed?
"I honestly have no idea what's going on with Divergent," Woodley told E! correspondent Marc Malkin while promoting Snowden at San Diego Comic-Con. "I know as much as you do."
The 24-year-old actress, who is not confirmed to reprise her role of Tris, also joked about the unfortunate timing of Variety's report. Sources say that Lionsgate is planning to adapt the Veronica Roth franchise into a TV series, though stars like Woodley, Ansel Elgort, and Theo James may not be involved.
"It's really convenient that we're doing all these interviews now and I get asked this question," she said.
Sounds like Lionsgate needs to have a call with its cast. Can you guys please bring everyone up to speed?
Advertisement