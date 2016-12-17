Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Is A Musician, Thanks To Jimmy Fallon

Reese Witherspoon and Jimmy Fallon had some quality family time during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
During the interview, Fallon asked about Witherspoon's kids: "How are the babies?" he started.
Witherspoon laughed and reminded him that they are not babies anymore. Her daughter, Ava, is, in fact, 17. According to her mom, she's really into music.
Fallon couldn't believe that he has known Witherspoon and her daughter for 17 years. Even so, he remembered the gift he gave Ava when she was still a baby. "I got her a drum," he said, implying that his baby gift inspired the young woman to be the musician she is today.
Witherspoon wasn't convinced and wasn't too thrilled by the noisy gift that probably tortured her as a new mom
"You didn't have any kids at the time," she said. Then, she promised to return the favor for his next child. "I'll get you a gong."
