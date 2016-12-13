Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Don't See Their Resemblance, Need Eye Exam

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are the famous mother-daughter team most likely to be mistaken for sisters. The 40-year-old actress and her 17-year-old child with ex Ryan Phillippe definitely resemble each other. Some might even say they look alike to a freakish degree. But apparently, the two women don't see it that way.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, DeGeneres asked Witherspoon about the often pointed out likeness. "Really?" the mom of three replied. "She and I are always like, 'We don't see it!'" Have you seen your own Instagram, Reese?!
Ava doesn't just get mistaken for being siblings with her mom, though. Last month, her dad revealed that people sometimes think he is his daughter's brother. Guess that's what happens when you're ridiculously genetically blessed.
Advertisement