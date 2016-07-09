Reese Witherspoon Cloned Herself: This Is Real, We Will Not Be Silenced

Friday nights are a great time to kick back, reflect on the week past, and spend quality time with your family.
Reese Witherspoon, for example, posted an Instagram captioned, “Mother daughter time.” And if you look, you’ll see…hmm. Ok, this is weird. She appears to be standing next to a clone of herself.
There are really only two possible explanations. One, that Reese Witherspoon is part of an international cabal of celebs who clone themselves in order to harvest the clones’ organs to maintain a kind of eternal youth. The clones are, of course, in a seemingly idyllic school in the English countryside. There, the clones are sheltered from the outside world and their true purpose is obscured. But one of them escapes, tracking down her model (Reese Witherspoon) and posing with her for an Instagram that doubles as a cry for help.
The documentary Never Let Me Go is about this issue.
The second, much more boring explanation, is that Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Witherspoon’s daughter, looks exactly like her.
Very confusing.
Frankly, the clone thing seems more likely.
