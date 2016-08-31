Wow! My sweet girl turns 16 today! 🎉🎂🎉I am so blessed to have such a kind, compassionate, brilliant, artistic, all-around wonderful daughter who makes me a better person everyday. I 💖you @avaphillippe

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 9, 2015 at 10:56am PDT