If Reese Witherspoon is your mom, you've got it pretty good. Not only is your mother a smart, talented, and all-around cool actress/feminist/lifestyle guru who participates in some truly adorable sing-a-longs, but you're also working with some pretty great genes. Exhibit A: the Oscar-winning star's daughter Ava Phillippe who looks exactly like her. No, we mean, exactly like her.
On Wednesday, the Wild leading lady posted photos of her daughter Ava to celebrate her 16th birthday, with a truly sweet message that read, "My sweet girl turns 16 today! 🎉🎂🎉I am so blessed to have such a kind, compassionate, brilliant, artistic, all-around wonderful daughter who makes me a better person everyday. I 💖you @avaphillippe."
But if you weren't immediately thinking, "That Reese seems like a really cool mama" then you were simply marveling at their uncanny resemblance. No, it's no big surprise that a mother and daughter can look alike, but in this case it seriously looks like someone cloned Reese Witherspoon.
See?!
Ava, as it turns out, has a birthday that's just one day before her father Ryan Phillippe. The teen posted her own family birthday love on Instagram on Thursday, featuring her famous papa and her little brother Deacon (another spitting image in the Witherspoon/Phillippe clan).
