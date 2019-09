Reese Witherspoon And Ava Phillippe Must Be Coordinating Outfits, Right?

In case you've missed it, Reese Witherspoon has successfully cloned herself . As if the physical similarities between her and 17-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe weren't jarring enough , the pair appears to be coordinating their outfits. Even if the parallels between their garments are incredibly subtle — black sequins here shoulder pads there — it only makes the parent/child resemblance that much more striking. The latest example of this makes us think they are totally, definitely coordinating their fashion choices on purpose. Sure, they might be incredulous about the public's fascination with their matching moments, but they're apparently on to it.