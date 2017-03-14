Reese Witherspoon And Ava Phillippe Must Be Coordinating Outfits, Right?

In case you've missed it, Reese Witherspoon has successfully cloned herself. As if the physical similarities between her and 17-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe weren't jarring enough, the pair appears to be coordinating their outfits. Even if the parallels between their garments are incredibly subtle — black sequins here, shoulder pads there — it only makes the parent/child resemblance that much more striking. The latest example of this makes us think they are totally, definitely coordinating their fashion choices on purpose. Sure, they might be incredulous about the public's fascination with their matching moments, but they're apparently on to it.
Advertisement
Over the weekend, Witherspoon and Phillippe attended a Sunday soirée in Beverly Hills. Their ensembles matched the picturesque set-up: Both opted for short-sleeved floral minidresses, pointed-toe heels, and round acetate sunglasses. Oh, and each topped off their look with an Italian designer handbag (Dolce & Gabbana for mom, Gucci for daughter).
Witherspoon's dress is from her own brand, Draper James — and is currently available on the brand's website. (The heart charm on her yellow shoulder bag was also from her label.) Phillippe sourced her own floral number for the occasion. But, considering that they have indeed matched their fashion choices before, we imagine there must have been some outfit-check action before getting in the car. If not? Wow, these two really are two of a kind.
Advertisement