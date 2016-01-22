Story from Pop Culture

Is This A Photo Of Young Reese Witherspoon Or Her Daughter Ava?

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, are spitting images of each other. If you need proof, look no further than the actress’ latest throwback Thursday Instagram post.

It’s a shot of Witherspoon at her first film festival. She’s 15, about a year younger than her daughter is now. If she hadn’t captioned the photo, it’d be easy to mistake the Academy Award-winning actress for her daughter.
Even though Witherspoon’s a blonde now, in the photo she has darker hair. That’s where the differences end. She has high cheekbones, just like Ava. There’s also a mysterious glint in her eye, just like Ava’s. It would be eerie, if, you know, they weren’t related.

