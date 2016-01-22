Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, are spitting images of each other. If you need proof, look no further than the actress’ latest throwback Thursday Instagram post.
It’s a shot of Witherspoon at her first film festival. She’s 15, about a year younger than her daughter is now. If she hadn’t captioned the photo, it’d be easy to mistake the Academy Award-winning actress for her daughter.
Even though Witherspoon’s a blonde now, in the photo she has darker hair. That’s where the differences end. She has high cheekbones, just like Ava. There’s also a mysterious glint in her eye, just like Ava’s. It would be eerie, if, you know, they weren’t related.
