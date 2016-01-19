Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Has Seriously Grown Up

If you're like me, when you were 16 years old, you were figuring out the perfect way to smile while still covering up your bottom braces. But when you're the 16-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, you're more likely trying to work out the perfect filter to put on your frame-worthy picture with your date to the formal.
In this case, Ava Phillippe went for a black-and-white one — while we went, "Oh my gosh! When did you get so grown up?!"
The blonde teen and her polished date both are way more put together than I remember anyone looking at my high school formals. Then again, she has been in front of her fair share of camera lenses from a young age.
Phillippe is also not one to post a lot of selfies, as you can see from her Instagram feed, which acts more like an inspirational mood board than a collection of duck faces. In other words, we might not see her again till she either changes her hair color, or escorts mom down another red carpet.
They really do grow up so fast.
