At some point or another, any of us could have been subjected to coordinated dressing, be it with a sibling, parent, or very enthusiastic squad leader. Not even the Kardashian children were exempt from this tradition — and it's one they've proudly continued on with their own next of kin . But matching outfits usually becomes much less frequent as we grow older. However, the cutesy practice doesn't need to be relegated to #TBTs or old family photo albums. In fact, Reese Witherspoon and her 17-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe prove there's a way to keep it going in a much more subtle (and much more stylish) manner.Witherspoon made it a family affair at the premiere of her latest film, Sing, bringing along her husband and three children. While sons Deacon and Tennessee had their own matching moment thanks to mirror-checkered Vans, it was doppelgängers Reese and Ava that raised the bar for red carpet coordination.