Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Are The Utter Definition Of #Twinning

A mother-daughter matching moment in all Gucci somehow manages to be even cuter. The twinning moment occurred in Paris, where the Knowles-Carter family recently made a pit stop while Bey is on the Europe portion of her Formation tour. In the background of the sweet shot, which Beyoncé posted on her site , is the Eiffel Tower — because there's nothing more Parisian-postcard-worthy than that.The outfits in question are teal dresses with a floral-and-bumblebee print. Bey has a black floral brooch on her ruffle-cuffed version, while Blue Ivy's sweet, summery dress has a pleated bodice. Beyoncé accessorized with a metallic pink clutch, cat-eye specs, and a half-up 'do, and Blue Ivy's got bright pink sandals (to coordinate with mom's bag, obviously) and pink shades perched in her hair.We've known Blue Ivy is a budding style icon for a while. How many toddlers do you know with closets packed with Dolce & Gabbana dresses and Gucci flower-brooch necklaces, after all? Doesn't hurt if Bey is your mom (not to mention having a super-stylish aunt like Solange). We're eagerly awaiting the next adorable Eurotrip matchy photo opp of Bey and Blue.