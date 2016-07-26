Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Are The Utter Definition Of #Twinning

Last week, Blue Ivy was snapped in head-to-toe Gucci by her aunt, Solange Knowles. As you might guess, it was basically the cutest thing fathomable. We haven't had to look far for further evidence that the minuscule style maven is more than ready for her own Gucci contract. Without further ado, here you go:
A mother-daughter matching moment in all Gucci somehow manages to be even cuter. The twinning moment occurred in Paris, where the Knowles-Carter family recently made a pit stop while Bey is on the Europe portion of her Formation tour. In the background of the sweet shot, which Beyoncé posted on her site, is the Eiffel Tower — because there's nothing more Parisian-postcard-worthy than that.
The outfits in question are teal dresses with a floral-and-bumblebee print. Bey has a black floral brooch on her ruffle-cuffed version, while Blue Ivy's sweet, summery dress has a pleated bodice. Beyoncé accessorised with a metallic pink clutch, cat-eye specs, and a half-up 'do, and Blue Ivy's got bright pink sandals (to coordinate with mom's bag, obviously) and pink shades perched in her hair.
We've known Blue Ivy is a budding style icon for a while. How many toddlers do you know with closets packed with Dolce & Gabbana dresses and Gucci flower-brooch necklaces, after all? Doesn't hurt if Bey is your mom (not to mention having a super-stylish aunt like Solange). We're eagerly awaiting the next adorable Eurotrip matchy photo opp of Bey and Blue.
