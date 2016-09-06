Mommy & Me Vetements Is A Thing, If You're The Kardashian-Wests

The next generation of highly fashion-literate celebrity offspring, still in their toddler years, is already playing favorites when it comes to designers. We've seen Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé pledge allegiance to Alessandro Michele's Gucci in some seriously envy-inducing mommy-and-me outfits. North West has given Balenciaga's new direction an adorable stamp of approval by digging through Kim Kardashian's closet. (You gotta start 'em young, after all.) She doesn't need to "borrow" from her mom all the time, though: Last night, Kim and North solidified their support for Demna Gvasalia by wearing (most likely one-of-a-kind) matching Vetements dresses.
Of course, if anyone could get ahold of bespoke kids' Vetements, it would be budding fashion icon North. (Although you, too, can join the motley, sequined Kardashian-West crew — with the adult-sized version, which will run you $12,950.) The duo was off to watch Kanye West in concert at Madison Square Garden alongside Naomi Campbell and Carine Roitfeld. North, ever the cool girl, paired her custom dress with Vans Sk8-Hi's for the occasion. (Kim opted for Yeezy heels.)
North has been the subject of fashion fascination long before she could even walk: She's sat front-row at Fashion Week, tried her hand at modeling, and served as a designer's muse. Mind you, this was all before her 3rd birthday this past June. So, here's another style milestone to add to the list (and yet another instance in which we somehow find ourselves envying a toddler's wardrobe).
