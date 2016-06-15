Kim Kardashian's Sweet Birthday Message To North West

If you were in denial about how quickly time flies, then consider the fact that North West is now 3 years old. Today, June 15, is her birthday.
And I feel a new wrinkle coming on.
Kim Kardashian herself can barely handle the idea of her firstborn child growing another year older. She expressed her desire for North to stay young ever after in a video she uploaded to social media.
In the brief clip, Kim teases North and makes her promise to stay a child forever. No growing older, no eating vegetables, and no becoming an adult.
North giggles and agrees that she will stay forever young. Sigh. If only it were that simple.
Happy birthday, North! May your third year of life give you ample opportunities to keep throwing that excellent shade.
Northie I love you so much I can't even explain it! Happy Birthday to my favorite mermaid!!!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2016
