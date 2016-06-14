Allow North West To Teach You How To Properly Throw Shade

Now, a lesson in throwing shade, brought to you by North West.
Shade can be thrown anywhere. Maybe you're on the oceanside. Or maybe you're in the arms of your famous rapper-and-designer father, Kanye West. Maybe you're wearing sunglasses that probably cost a few hundred dollars. But in the end, it doesn't matter. No place is too sunny for shade. All you have to do is tilt your head to the side slightly, zero in on the person bothering you, cock those sunglasses, and let the shade engulf them.
I can practically hear her saying, "No. Pictures." moments before this photo was snapped. The Shade Queen's mom, Kim Kardashian West, captioned the hilarious picture, "MOOD."
Shade can be thrown anywhere. Maybe you're on the oceanside. Or maybe you're in the arms of your famous rapper-and-designer father, Kanye West. Maybe you're wearing sunglasses that probably cost a few hundred dollars. But in the end, it doesn't matter. No place is too sunny for shade. All you have to do is tilt your head to the side slightly, zero in on the person bothering you, cock those sunglasses, and let the shade engulf them.
I can practically hear her saying, "No. Pictures." moments before this photo was snapped. The Shade Queen's mom, Kim Kardashian West, captioned the hilarious picture, "MOOD."
North is constantly impressing us with her impeccable kiddie style. It looks like now we can add that perfect sneer to our must-copy list.
Advertisement