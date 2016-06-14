It's tough to believe. But two years ago, our lives had not yet been graced with the overwhelming adorableness that is North West.



Nori has style. She's got sass. She has parents who pretty much never stop snapping photos of her. That maelstrom of factors means that we get a good dose of little Miss West on a pretty regular basis. And for that, we are deeply grateful.



No proof is needed of how darn cute this kid is. But we pulled together photo evidence of her anyway. You're welcome.