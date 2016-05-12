Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Completely Win At Matching Style, Yet Again

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are back at it again with the matching outfits. For this installment of mommy-and-me style from the Carter-Knowles household: embroidered denim jackets.
Bey and Blue gifted us a look at their coordinated outfits from three different vantage points on Instagram. This time, the cuteness (and outfit envy) come courtesy of Gucci.
On the front of their denim toppers, there's a mix of hummingbird, bee, and butterfly patches circling some colorful embroidered flowers. On the back, the phrase "L'aveugle par amour," which was featured in the brand's spring '16 menswear collection and translates to "blind for love," frames an even larger black, white, and pastel butterfly.
This makes for yet another page on the great #OOTD twinning scrapbook Beyoncé and Blue have been working on. (Or, if they aren't working on it yet, that definitely needs to happen.) So far, they've twinned in swimsuits and Dolce & Gabbana dresses, at the beach, and in the pages of Vogue. Blue recently had quite the adorable tribute for her mama in the form of a lemon-printed dress — a nod to Beyoncé's most recent album title, per Blue Ivy's grandma, Tina Knowles, who shared the picture.
Opener Image: Alo Ceballos/GC Images.
