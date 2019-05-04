Justin Bieber Called Chris Brown's Assault Charges "A Mistake" — Why Are Male Celebs Are Fine With It?
Justin Bieber is supporting his friend Chris Brown, yet again. Bieber posted a photo to Instagram Friday illustrating a “legendary equation,” which in his mind is apparently Michael Jackson plus Tupac equals Brown. He explained in the caption.
“Everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time,” Bieber wrote. “Trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial”
The “mistake” most people think Bieber is referring to is Brown’s 2009 felony assault charge, which he received for abusing his then-girlfriend Rihanna, for which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation and 1,400 hours of community service. Or Bieber could be defending him for the "mistake" of abusing and threatening to kill Karrueche Tran. Or maybe his "mistake" was allegedly jumping Frank Ocean, after Ocean declined to shake his hand. Bieber doesn’t specify, but Brown has a long history of violent behavior, not all of which he has apologized and taken ownership of.
It isn’t the first time, Bieber has stuck his neck out to defend Chris Brown, and based on his repeated defense Bieber seems to truly believe Brown is worthy of forgiveness. Earlier this year when Brown was accused of aggravated rape by a woman in Paris and posted about his innocence on social media, Bieber commented, "No one can touch you ur the GOAT."
Brown, responded to Bieber’s post, thanking him for believing in him.
Multiple male celebrities — including Nick Cannon, J Balvin, Sean Kingston and Marlon Wayans — also commented on the post, echoing Bieber’s words and support for Brown.
Ignoring the untimely comparison of Brown to Jackson, who faces a renewed host of sexual abuse allegations following the release of Leaving Neverland, several commenters took issue with the post.
“This guy has had repeated incidents of violence against women, I don’t think that is a simple mistake,” one user wrote. “It's a crime.”
“Justin, I love you, but this is just wrong,” another said. “A man beating a woman is NOT a mistake, it’s an ABUSE. That’s a serious matter that deserves to be taken seriously, which you with this comment do not. Support the music he makes if you want, but for the person... if you write this type of things you must expect a backlash.”
As much as Bieber wants people to separate the actions from the artist, in the post #MeToo era many are turning away from artists who we know have done harm to women. But that is not only the responsibility of women. Men can and should speak to their friends about their behavior — especially when they have a large platform from which to do it.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
