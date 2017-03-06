I’m not sure how many PSAs we need against victim-blaming and -shaming for people to understand that this kind of rhetoric is unacceptable. People did it to Rihanna, even when they had physical evidence of his abuse against her. They wondered what she may have done to provoke his wrath. Now people are invested in the narrative that because Chris Brown is more famous than Karrueche, she doesn’t have a right to refuse his violence. It’s a harmful result of sexism that people still choose to accept intimate partner violence as a spiteful tool that women leverage against men instead of seeing it as a reality that too many women experience.