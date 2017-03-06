Karrueche Tran is going to court on Thursday to get a permanent restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. She recently filed a temporary restraining order against the singer for threatening to kill her, but according to TMZ, Brown avoided it (like he avoids responsibility for his actions) at least three times.
According to Tran, Brown "told a few people that he was going to kill [her]," and as evidenced in his recent Instagram video rant, that if he couldn’t have her, no one could. She also claims that at some point in the past, Brown was physically violent toward her.
Tran isn’t suing or asking for money, even though I wouldn’t be mad if she did. She isn’t doing a round of interviews going into detail about their personal beef (I wouldn’t care about that, either). She’s not even trying to press charges and have him arrested (an act of grace, if you ask me). She’s merely asking to be left alone so that she can live her life in peace. A request that should be honored from anyone.
And yet, somehow, even this basic human desire for autonomy is digested as a wrongdoing on Tran’s part. Brown has implied that Tran is lying, although we have evidence of him refusing to leave her alone and not being ashamed of it, either. His supporters agree with him. These are some of the comments I found on Instagram and in the comment section of the TMZ article.
I’m not sure how many PSAs we need against victim-blaming and -shaming for people to understand that this kind of rhetoric is unacceptable. People did it to Rihanna, even when they had physical evidence of his abuse against her. They wondered what she may have done to provoke his wrath. Now people are invested in the narrative that because Chris Brown is more famous than Karrueche, she doesn’t have a right to refuse his violence. It’s a harmful result of sexism that people still choose to accept intimate partner violence as a spiteful tool that women leverage against men instead of seeing it as a reality that too many women experience.
Karrueche deserves better than this. We all do.
