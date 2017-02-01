Chris Brown can sing. He can dance. He even looks nice sometimes. But as a human being, and especially as a romantic partner, he’s the worst. He’s proven himself over and over again since you-know-what happened in 2009. He’s problematic, to say the least. In a now-deleted video posted to his Instagram, Breezy once again confirmed that he is quite possibly the worst thing that has or will ever happen to the unlucky women who date him. In the self-recorded video, Brown proudly reclaimed the kind of guy he is during and after relationships. He said, “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n----s being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and shit. And you get tired of it.” Yes, having my personal space and privacy violated is tiring, to say the least. He went on, “Well guess what? I’m one of them n----s. If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you.”
He then went into further detail, “I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n---a out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.” I’ll spare you any other specifics but you can watch the video, which has been uploaded by other accounts, below.
Brown used a joking tone in the video but we all know that he meant every word. There is video of him stalking Karrueche Tran and literally trying to force her to talk to him after their breakup. Not to mention this professional fight against Soulja Boy that he's planning because of some heart-eye emoji. It’s worth noting that he and Karrueche's breakup was brought on after he had a kid with someone else while they were a couple and didn’t tell her about it. I don’t think I need to explain that this kind of possessiveness is not cute. It’s a form of emotional and psychological violence toward your partner. It can and has been a catalyst for physical violence, which Brown is also not above. The R & B crooner has reached peak creep levels. But for the most part, except when his PR team requires it, he makes no apologies for who he is. At least he’s honest? Yet and still there are still some pitiful souls, who all these years later, are still waiting for a Chris Brown redemption story that is never going to come. As Maya Angelou once warned us, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them; the first time.”
