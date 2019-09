Brown used a joking tone in the video but we all know that he meant every word. There is video of him stalking Karrueche Tran and literally trying to force her to talk to him after their breakup. Not to mention this professional fight against Soulja Boy that he's planning because of some heart-eye emoji. It’s worth noting that he and Karrueche's breakup was brought on after he had a kid with someone else while they were a couple and didn’t tell her about it. I don’t think I need to explain that this kind of possessiveness is not cute. It’s a form of emotional and psychological violence toward your partner. It can and has been a catalyst for physical violence, which Brown is also not above. The R & B crooner has reached peak creep levels. But for the most part, except when his PR team requires it, he makes no apologies for who he is. At least he’s honest? Yet and still there are still some pitiful souls, who all these years later, are still waiting for a Chris Brown redemption story that is never going to come. As Maya Angelou once warned us, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them; the first time.”