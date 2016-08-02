Nia Guzman Talks About Raising Her Daughter With Chris Brown

Chris Brown's daughter Royalty is 2 years old, and Latina magazine spoke to mom Nia Guzman about raising a child with the pop star. Despite Brown's fame (and infamy), Guzman said her goal is to give Royalty a normal, supportive upbringing.
Guzman told Latina about the toddler's relationship with Brown. "She adores him. Especially when he’s on the road," Guzman said. "She always wants to call him. She’s pretty attached to him. I think it’s a very intimate and beautiful relationship that they have.”
Guzman and Brown have had a handful of public disagreements about how to raise their daughter. In May, they bickered in Instagram comments about whether a photo of Royalty was too provocative to post.
Despite her differences with Brown, Guzman said she's determined to make sure Royalty isn't stuck running interference between her parents.
"I’m doing all I can to co-parent and make sure Royalty will never see any negativity me and him have," she told Latina. "No matter what issues we have, I will always be 100% for him to be there and be hands-on."
