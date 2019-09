Nia Guzman Talks About Raising Her Daughter With Chris Brown

Guzman and Brown have had a handful of public disagreements about how to raise their daughter. In May, they bickered in Instagram comments about whether a photo of Royalty was too provocative to post.Despite her differences with Brown, Guzman said she's determined to make sure Royalty isn't stuck running interference between her parents."I’m doing all I can to co-parent and make sure Royalty will never see any negativity me and him have," she told Latina. "No matter what issues we have, I will always be 100% for him to be there and be hands-on."