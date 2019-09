Brown has most recently been in the news promoting a fight between him and rapper Soulja Boy. In a video posted today on Instagram , he makes references to the fight, confirming that it will not be happening. He also seems to address the current allegations against him by telling his fans to brush them off, basically. Disturbingly enough, that already seems to be happening. The comments on Brown's Instagram post is predominantly positive, with fans telling him to not worry about the bullshit and to focus on himself. Brown is familiar with spinning his own narrative, as seen with the previous interactions with police. Meanwhile, things aren't so pretty on Karrueche's Instagram , where Brown fans have infiltrated and started sharing snake emojis, meant to signify that she is lying.