Chris Brown needs to severely reevaluate his actions and overall interactions with people.
The singer and rapper, who at 19 was charged with two felonies after beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna, is once again being accused of making death threats to a recent ex, singer and dancer Karrueche Tran.
According to reports on TMZ, Karrueche filed for a restraining order against Brown, claiming that he told several acquaintances that he would kill her. She also says he was abusive during their relationship. The site claims that Karrueche's statement includes mention of an incident where Brown punched her in the stomach and threw her down a flight of stairs. This comes just a few weeks after a bizarrely aggressive video posted on his Instagram where he admits he becomes a borderline stalker while in a relationship: "If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you."
Brown has most recently been in the news promoting a fight between him and rapper Soulja Boy. In a video posted today on Instagram, he makes references to the fight, confirming that it will not be happening. He also seems to address the current allegations against him by telling his fans to brush them off, basically. Disturbingly enough, that already seems to be happening. The comments on Brown's Instagram post is predominantly positive, with fans telling him to not worry about the bullshit and to focus on himself. Brown is familiar with spinning his own narrative, as seen with the previous interactions with police. Meanwhile, things aren't so pretty on Karrueche's Instagram, where Brown fans have infiltrated and started sharing snake emojis, meant to signify that she is lying.
It's really pathetic and disheartening to see this kind of reaction from men and women who choose to forgive Brown for her repeated acts of violence, disruption, and overall hostility towards women and just the law in general. Let's hope that despite whatever is going on, Karrueche is able to find the distance and peace she needs from her ex.
