Chris Brown Is Selling T-Shirts That Attack The Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape

Just days after being released from French custody and being accused of aggravated rape, Chris Brown is selling T-shirts to discredit his accuser.
Brown’s clothing company Black Pyramid posted a new edition of their “This Bitch Lyin’ “ shirt, which is currently on sale for $38. The “new Paris edition” features an image of the Mona Lisa behind the text.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Brown has tried to profit off of an accuser. The original design of the T-shirt went on sale in 2016 after model Baylee Curran accused Brown of threatening her with a gun and the singer was arrested and charged with felony assault. Similarly to how the new shirt design is branded to reflect the latest accusation against Brown, the original shirt designed after Curran came forward featured a cartoon version of a blonde woman who looks like Curran crying on the back.
“This bitch lyin” is exactly how Brown started a now-deleted Instagram post claiming his innocence after his most recent arrest. The post, accompanied by an illustration also conveying that his anonymous accuser is lying, continued, “I wanna make it perfectly clear…… this is false and a whole lot of cap! Nnnnnnnneeeeeeeeeevvvvvvvvvveeeeeerrrrrr!!!!!! For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful [sic] and is against my character and morals!!!!!”
According to the Daily Beast, the accuser told the French tabloid Closer on January 22 that Brown, his bodyguard, and a third man raped her in Brown’s hotel room at the Mandarin Oriental after they met at the club Le Crystal in Paris. She claimed that there were several people in the hotel room and said that Brown locked her in another room while he and the other men assaulted her. The two men were also detained along with Brown.
On Friday, the accuser’s lawyer, Franck Serfati, told the Associated Press that his client “was not pressured physically,” but was in an “environment with great psychological pressure” from large older men. Serfati said Brown “cornered her in a room that was locked.”
He continued, saying, “There were forced sexual relations and then he went to talk to other men — it was a masculine environment.”
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
