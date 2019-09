Last month, Baylee Curran accused Chris Brown of threatening her with a gun. Brown has been arrested and charged with felony assault, though his lawyer claims the singer is innocent and that Curran accused him for the fame.Brown is now profiting off this case in just about the worst way possible. The 27-year-old is selling shirts printed with the phrase "this bitch lyin'" on the front, and a picture of a crying woman who looks like Curran on the back. The shirt is selling for $38 on the website for his clothing line, Black Pyramid.