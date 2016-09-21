Last month, Baylee Curran accused Chris Brown of threatening her with a gun. Brown has been arrested and charged with felony assault, though his lawyer claims the singer is innocent and that Curran accused him for the fame.
Brown is now profiting off this case in just about the worst way possible. The 27-year-old is selling shirts printed with the phrase "this bitch lyin'" on the front, and a picture of a crying woman who looks like Curran on the back. The shirt is selling for £29 on the website for his clothing line, Black Pyramid.
Brown is now profiting off this case in just about the worst way possible. The 27-year-old is selling shirts printed with the phrase "this bitch lyin'" on the front, and a picture of a crying woman who looks like Curran on the back. The shirt is selling for £29 on the website for his clothing line, Black Pyramid.
https://t.co/4Iq2qsSlxi order yours today! pic.twitter.com/1VCYULx83c— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) September 21, 2016
As if things couldn't get any worse, people are leaving comments on Twitter like, "omg that's cuteee," "King Ever," "I love you King," "I want dis shirt babe I luv it," and "I love you so much for this shirt."
Advertisement
@chrisbrown I love you so much for this shirt 😂😂😘😘😘— 1 YOU ❤ 2 HATE (@avibebreezy) September 21, 2016
@chrisbrown @Chrisbrownprvtx i want dis shirt babe i luv it 😂😂😂😜😍😍💋💋☝🙏🙌— Camie69 (@uniqui309) September 21, 2016
Fortunately, others are pointing out how completely unconscionable this is, deeming the shirt "petty" and calling for an end to the negativity. "You've learned nothing about respecting women," one wrote.
@chrisbrown C'mon lets get some positive messages out in the universe Chris!!— ✨Terry Lewis✨ (@TerryWeAreOne) September 21, 2016
@chrisbrown you've learned nothing about respecting women— angie gee hamilton (@AHaml10Gee) September 21, 2016
As usual, Brown's misogyny and mockery are absolutely uncalled for. The shirts and their fans provide another example of how people, particularly women, get shamed when they accuse powerful people of committing crimes against them.
Advertisement