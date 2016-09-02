Chris Brown's Lawyer Says Rapper Was Set Up

Chris Brown's attorney is saying that his client may have been set up. On Friday, lawyer Mark Geragos gave a press conference on Friday and gave an interview to TMZ. He alleged that Brown, who was arrested following a standoff with the LAPD on Tuesday, is innocent of the assault he has been accused off.
Geragos suggested that both the District Attorney's office and the victim may have played a part in setting up his client, who was released on bail Tuesday night. He told TMZ that he has heard rumors that Los Angeles D.A. Mary Murray, who prosecuted Brown in the 2009 Rihanna assault case, has a grudge against Brown. He also questioned the motives of Brown's accuser, Baylee Curran. "I've been deluged with people who know this person and say that this is the endgame — to be bandied about, to be shown on TMZ, to market this into a career of some kind," he said. He added that the victim may have felt hostile towards Brown after he told her to leave his house.
Geragos also addressed reports of a text that Curran allegedly sent to a friend. The text, which Geragos said he is currently in the process of authenticating, supposedly shows that Curran planned to set Brown up. "That's one of the many pieces of evidence we have that would corroborate exactly what Chris said in those Instagram posts beforehand, that it didn't happen," the attorney told TMZ. "That text, if true, would probably be the death-knell for any kind of a prosecution."
