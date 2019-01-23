Justin Bieber Sides With Chris Brown Amid Rape Accusation

Chris Brown is currently facing another assault allegation, but judging by his Instagram, the singer doesn't seem to be worried about keeping a low profile.
News surfaced on Tuesday that the singer was being detained in Paris in regards to a rape accusation. According to the Associated Press, Brown was released and permitted to leave the country, but the Paris prosector's office maintained that the investigation is ongoing.
Despite being in hot water, Brown posted headlines detailing his release on his Instagram, as well as a since-deleted post in which he wrote, "? I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!"
More recently, the single posted a video of him at dance practice with the caption, "We Working ??". Justin Bieber, a friend who has worked with Brown and been a longtime fan, commented on Brown's latest post: "No one can touch you ur the GOAT." Nick Cannon also encouraged the singer to "Stay Focused King."
In response, a faction of Bieber's fans have voiced their disappointment over his decision to support Brown, especially given his history of misconduct.
everytime i try to forget every justin bieber has done, he proves me wrong. there's some things i can not tolerate, and one of them is rapists and rapist supporters. he is endorsing chris brown, a man who has constantly show everyone how much he hates women. justin is cancelled— monoisa °•♡ (@ccabellobts) January 23, 2019
Brown maintains his innocence, his lawyer told BBC he plans to sue the unnamed woman who accused him of sexual assault for defamation. Refinery29 has also reached out to Bieber's rep for comment.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotlineat 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.TK
