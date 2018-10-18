Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Tell Fans That, Yes, They Are Married

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin — the most high profile of them all — have had their share of drama, too. The couple were seen house hunting together Thursday, three months after announcing their engagement. The plot twist? They may already be married.
The couple reportedly confirmed this rumor to a fan they encountered last Tuesday. “I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes!” the fan told US Weekly. “They were both very happy and kind. He told me that she’s his angel."
The couple must have tied the knot very recently. In a since-deleted post from September 14, Hailey Baldwin tweeted "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!"
While this all seems to be moving fast, Bieber and Baldwin have known each other since 2009. They dated briefly in 2016. In the past, they have responded to media rumors about their relationship by announcing they they were “just friends.”
Now they are certainly past that stage, but are they husband and wife?
On September 13, TMZ reported that the couple had gone to the courthouse to obtain their marriage license. Under New York law, this means that they had just 60 days to get married. This still leaves the couple time to get married, but the marriage definitely could have already occurred.
The two had previously been planning a wedding in 2019. But, now that the legal part is out of the way, the two could still be planning a lavish celebration.
