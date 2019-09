7 Questions I Have About Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Reported Split

It's hard to write this article because I'm still in the "denial" stage of grief over Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's reported break up . Since May of this year, we watched the couple of the summer meet, fall in love, get engaged get a pet pig , and now, apparently, part ways. Their reported break up was as sudden as their engagement — we just saw Davidson talking about his love for Grande on Saturday Night Live — and we've gotten almost zero information about why, when, and how it happened. Over the past five months, the couple has built such a reputation and now there are so many pieces to pick up and questions that don't have answers. While some things might never be explained, there are some crucial elements of this split that require answers ASAP.