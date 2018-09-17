Pete Davidson Got Two New Tattoos — & Both Are Probably About Ariana

Are tattoos really addictive? This is a question plenty of psychologists have been asked, and some have even tried to scientifically answer. Although the results are inconclusive, they might want to take a look at a new case study. Pete Davidson.
If you've ever gotten a tattoo yourself, you'll know that the lust for more ink is sometimes difficult to control, but Davidson is leaning into that urge. (This year alone he's gotten more than five tattoos.) And if you inspect two of his most recent pieces of work, you'll quickly realize that a compelling force is at work here: love.
The tattoos in question — an image of Winnie the Pooh holding a balloon and a piglet signed with the name "Piggy Smallz" — are likely connected to his fiancée Ariana Grande. (This assumption is based on the fact that he's gotten more than a few tats to honor their love already.) And as you know, there is nothing more alluring than two celebrities validating their love via tattoos.
New York-based tattoo artist Mira Mariah (@girlknewyork) is to credit for Davidson's latest pieces of art, which she displayed on Instagram earlier this morning. If the name sounds familiar, well, it should. She's the same artist who gave Grande one of her tiniest tats, a worker bee honoring Manchester bombing victims, and her biggest, a sketch of Chihiro from Spirited Away on her forearm.
But why Pooh Bear and a pig? The latter is a bit more obvious. Over the weekend, Grande posted to her Instagram Story proof that she's recently adopted a piglet. (We're guessing its name is Piggie Smallz. Clever.) But Winnie? That one is a little harder to define. Perhaps it has nothing to do with his fiancée at all, but our guess: It's a reference to Grande's style, which often consists of a shirt and no pants — or more specifically, an oversized sweatshirt and thigh-high suede boots. A look that's come to be known as Winnie the Poohing.
The only question left: Is Pete's love for Ari more than skin-deep?
