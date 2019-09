Pete Davidson Got Two New Tattoos — & Both Are Probably About Ariana

But why Pooh Bear and a pig? The latter is a bit more obvious. Over the weekend, Grande posted to her Instagram Story proof that she's recently adopted a piglet . (We're guessing its name is Piggie Smallz. Clever.) But Winnie? That one is a little harder to define. Perhaps it has nothing to do with his fiancée at all, but our guess: It's a reference to Grande's style , which often consists of a shirt and no pants — or more specifically, an oversized sweatshirt and thigh-high suede boots. A look that's come to be known as Winnie the Poohing.