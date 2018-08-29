The Real Meaning Behind Ariana Grande's Huge New Arm Tattoo

Andddd here we are again. Just days after Pete Davidson revealed a huge new shark tattoo on his chest, which covered up his iconic "Swag is forever" one, Ariana Grande is now also showing off some sizable fresh art.
And no, don't worry, it doesn't match Davidson's.
Inspired by the popular Japanese anime film Spirited Away, Grande got a huge portrait of the lead character, Chihiro, inked on the inside of her forearm. The new ink comes courtesy of tattoo artist Mira Mariah, who also did Grande's bumblebee tattoo in honor of the Manchester bombing victims.
If you follow Grande on social media, then you know this isn't the first time she's publicly displayed her love for the film. Just five days ago, she tweeted: "Pete and I just ate like the parents from Spirited Away," referring to the scene in the film in which the parents share a massive feast.
pete and i just ate like the parents from spirited away— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 24, 2018
Before debuting the ink, Grande offered a few more hints on social media. She posted various pictures of Chihiro and a synopsis of the character's plot in the movie. "During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible, and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for," Grande posted on her Instagram Stories. "To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl."
Grande then tagged Mariah in a picture of Chihiro and wrote "we doing it." That exact picture of Chihiro appears to be the one that Mariah illustrated on Grande's arm.
Fans are already attempting to theorize why Grande felt connected enough to Chihiro and her story to get her image permanently etched onto her body. Does her plot line of growth and development after hardship connect with Grande right now, post-Manchester and as she enters this new life stage with Davidson? Maybe. Is Grande communicating that Chihiro is the feminist icon the world needs? Also possible. Is it just their favorite movie? All signs point to yes. And here's one more theory: Maybe she just didn't want to go head-to-head with Pete's shark tattoo.
