The Real Meaning Behind Ariana Grande's Huge New Arm Tattoo

Before debuting the ink, Grande offered a few more hints on social media. She posted various pictures of Chihiro and a synopsis of the character's plot in the movie. "During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible, and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for," Grande posted on her Instagram Stories. "To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl."