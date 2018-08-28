It's another beautiful day in America, which means it's another day to spend overanalyzing and obsessing over every move that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande make in their whirlwind, quintessentially summer '18 romance.
We know this is a couple that loves tattoos, getting matching tattoos, and covering up certain old tattoos with more tattoos. Davidson memorably disguised a tattoo he got of ex-girlfriend Cazzie David with a bunch of trees right when he and Grande started dating.
So it is with a heavy heart that we must tell you that Davidson has gotten one of his more unforgettable tattoos covered up. Specifically, the one that read, on his left pectoral, "Jokes come and go, but swag is forever."
Edgar Allan Poe could never.
The news comes days after the internet took notice of the tattoo when Davidson posed shirtless for a GQ article, and got pretty savage about it.
it took me entirely way too long to figure out what pete davidson’s tattoo says pic.twitter.com/R6PmzJPynS— ? (@nosgurl) August 17, 2018
pete davidson has a tattoo that says ‘jokes come and go but swag is forever’ .................think about that for a minute— WAVVES (@WAVVES) August 21, 2018
Now, that the tattoo is gone, what's in its place, you ask? Well, naturally, a giant shark. A giant shark erupting from waves that emerge right above Davidson's nipple. Some conspiracy theorists might even venture to say it looks like a promotion for the upcoming shark film The Meg.
"I guess swag isn’t forever, Pete," tattoo artist London Reese wrote on Instagram. "Congrats on getting that shark to cover that bad boy up."
No word yet on whether Grande got a similar design — but if she did, that would make them the second celebrity couple to get matching shark tattoos. Three's a trend...
