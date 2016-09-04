Drake & Rihanna Have Matching Shark Tattoos

Is it love or just a tattoo? We thought it had to be a sign when Rihanna got a tattoo of a camouflage shark, similar to a plush shark that Drake gave her this week. Now that Drake is sporting the exact same tattoo, we don't know what to think. You can see it above, floating on the underside of his arm. Rihanna's shark is below, in case you missed it after its debut.
Drake revealed his camo-shark ink on September 2 — yes, that's just one day after Rihanna got hers — at his New Orleans concert. Did they get them together after that MTV VMAs love-fest? Is this a friendship thing? Is it a sign that they're a couple? Will the pair's "are they or aren't they" drama go on forever and ever?
Meanwhile, Drake also dropped a new video for "Childs Play" and his girlfriend in it is...not Rihanna. Make of that what you will.
