Drake Smooches Rihanna In Romantic Instagram Tribute

Oh, guys. Drake's got it bad.
The rapper couldn't help but gush about Rihanna as he presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at last night's MTV VMAs.
"She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old," Drake told the crowd. He also went in for a kiss, but Rihanna pulled away at the last second.
That seems to be a theme. In the wee hours of the morning Drake shared a sweet selfie on Instagram. He's smooching Rihanna on the cheek; she's playing it cool.
Undeterred, the Canadian star continued to lavish praise on his "Work" collaborator in the caption.
"This is a night for us all to be thankful for what you have done for us!" he wrote. "You have affected so many of our lives in the best way possible. Tonight we celebrate you! @badgalriri"
All that and a billboard too? Dude is a living, breathing heart-eyes emoji.
