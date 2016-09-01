Rihanna's New Tattoo Is Undoubtedly About Drake

In case you were still wondering if there's anything going on between Rihanna and Drake, her latest move should convince even the skeptics. The hip-hop star just got a new tattoo from her long-time tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, and it's most definitely about Drake.
"I just found out you can zoom on IG — enjoy," wrote Bang Bang on Instagram, practically daring us to decipher his creation's meaning. And fans took him up on it.
The tattoo is on her ankle, and it's of a shark with a camouflage pattern. And it looks exactly like a stuffed animal Drake bought Rihanna at Ripley's Aquarium, Glamour reported.
The two haven't publicly announced that they've been dating. But between this, his declaration of love for her at the VMAs, the time she spent at his hotel afterwards, and his personalized billboard congratulating her, we have to wonder if they're more than friends. Whatever they are, he clearly means a lot to her. Or at least that shark does.
