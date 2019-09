The Meg is named after the Megalodon, an extinct species of shark, though the title could also work as a horror movie about a girl named Meg who terrorized you in middle school. As Gus Portakolos of My Big Fat Greek Wedding would say, "Megalodon" comes from the Ancient Greek word "megalos" meaning big, and "odon" meaning tooth. The name is well-earned. Megalodon sharks had 250 teeth spread over five rows, measuring up to seven inches each. Much of our knowledge of the Megalodon are derived from their teeth , since the sharks' cartilage-based skeletons were not preserved since cartilage doesn't fossilize like bone.