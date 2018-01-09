The Tried & True Skin-Care Products You'll See All Over Reddit

Not quite as secret as a secret society, but not so widely broadcasted as to be a public service, the inner workings of Reddit's SkincareAddiction subreddit might seem unusual to an outsider. But spend a few minutes (or hours) sifting through the endless array of threads, from product reviews to shelfies (yes, that's a photo you take of your own shelf) to pleas for routine help, and you'll start to understand how things work around here.
For starters, you won't see a lot of "pros" or "influencers" lending their two cents — or any, for that matter. This is skin care for the people, by the people, that have been failed by dermatologist recommendations and twelve-step routines, who want to drill down through the bullshit in pursuit of what really matters (good skin), without going into debt over luxury products endorsed by models who may or may not be making some extra cash in exchange for tagging some brand in their Instagram flat lay.
Rather, being in-the-know means you actually know what works, not just what looks pretty or gets an A-lister's seal of approval. And, if their popularity on the subreddit is any indication, these are the products that really, really work. Ahead, the skin-care products that Reddit's armchair skin experts can't get enough of — and the ones you'll be hooked on, too, once you take that first stumble down the rabbit hole...