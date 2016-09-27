As beauty editors, one of the top questions we're asked on the regular is actually pretty basic: "What should my skin-care routine look like?" And it makes sense — with all the talk of 12-step Korean routines, and whether or not certain products play well together, it can be incredibly daunting to figure out exactly what you should be doing to your face. Then there's the question of what order it should be done and how, exactly, should common products be applied?
Don't fret, because we're here to give you a beauty road map that answers all of these questions and more. Ahead, you'll find a basic skin-care routine anyone can follow, no matter your skin type, courtesy of celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas. It lays out the basics: makeup remover, cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen. Bonus? It's done in GIFs to show you how to apply 'em like a pro. Also, GIFs are just more fun, right?
And it gets even better, because the following routine can be used in the morning and at night, with subtle tweaks. In the morning, skip the makeup removal; at night, don't apply sunscreen. It's as easy as that. If you're stumped on the products you should be using, we suggest a chat with your dermatologist or aesthetician.
By following these simple steps, you can be sure that your skin care goes on perfectly, every single time.
